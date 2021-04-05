Ryleigh Madison Hampton is only 4 years old but she is taking the fashion world by storm. In her latest modeling stint, Ryleigh can be seen showcasing Beyonce's newest clothing collection.

But, the pop singer's new clothing line doesn't come in toddler sizes. So how did the tot pull off an entire photoshoot donning the new streetwear?

Ryleigh's grandmother Sheila Hampton was determined to make something that would be age-appropriate and fit her granddaughter, who "always dances" to Beyonce's music.

It was hard to narrow down the outfit choices, but after two months of laborious sewing and choosing fabrics, Hampton masterfully created six outfits for Ryleigh to wear.

"At first, I started to give up because there were so many outfits on one collection, but each time it just kept coming to me, 'How can I put this together?'" Sheila Hampton said in an interview with Inside Edition Digital.

She hand-stitched all of the outfits herself.

"I was in awe. I'm doing it because, as I said, it started as a challenge, and then I'm doing it because I wanted to do the looks for Ryleigh. I'm glad someone recognized it."

This wasn't the first time Ryleigh and Sheila pulled off something like this. Just a few months ago, they posted images featuring former first lady Michelle Obama's inauguration outfit, as well as images of Ryleigh doubling as Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hampton has carefully chosen inspirational female figures that can serve as models for her granddaughter. She hopes that kids "know that anything that they put their minds to do, they can do it."

"They can see themselves and let other kids be able to see themselves. Even at a toddler, get it in their minds, you can be and do anything that you want to do."

"Nothing stopping me," Hampton said. "Whatever I have to use, I'm going to use it."

RELATED STORIES