How Alleged 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev Is Cashing in On His Notoriety After Netflix Doc

The hit Netflix documentary has made a star out of the man known as the “Tinder Swindler.” Simon Leviev is facing allegations that he defrauded three women in the documentary out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

And in part two of his exclusive interview with Inside Edition, it’s clear he’s now cashing in on his notoriety.

Leviev has partnered with Cameo to record personal birthday greetings and messages for $199 a pop.

Leviev has also signed with a Hollywood agent and tells Inside Edition he has a book, a reality show and a movie in the works.

“We’re working on a movie based on my life, kind of 'Catch Me If You Can,’ ‘Wolf of Wall Street.’ I received a few offers,” Leviev said.

Despite claims of being a fraudster, it seems Leviev is still living a life of extravagance, having been spotted at a Ferrari dealership in Tel Aviv eyeing a $226,000 sports car. The Gucci jacket he wore sells for $2,600.

His flashy designer wardrobe, including pieces from Gucci, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, is about as pricey as it gets.

Plus, Leviev is still dating his model girlfriend, Kate Konlin, who says she's sticking with him despite the serious allegations.

“People sometimes do crazy and stupid things, but they say, ‘OK, now I’m different.’ And this is how I take Simon,” Konlin said.

Meanwhile, his accusers from the popular Netflix documentary, who say they met Leviev on Tinder, and naively lent him $500,000 combined, are speaking out.

They shared their stories on the “Drew Barrymore Show.”

“I really feel that he needs help, and I feel sorry for him. A very empty life that he has,” one of the accusers said.

“I told him that I was gonna do everything to let everyone know who he is, and I think I sort of accomplished that,” another said.

In his interview with Megan Alexander, Leviev says he's no Tinder swindler and denies the women’s allegations that he defrauded them.

“These women have text messages, bank receipts, voicemail messages. Are you saying that they made all that up?” Alexander asked.

“They basically took everything, manipulated, edited things to make it in a narrative, which is one-sided, which is just to destroy my name and to destroy everything,” Leviev said.

Leviev was never charged regarding the three women in the documentary. The three women featured in the Netflix documentary have set up a GoFundMe and have since recouped more than $220,000 of their losses.

