Sydney Loofe Murder: Nebraska Man Sentenced to Death in the Gruesome Killing of Woman He Met on Tinder

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to death for murdering Sydney Loofe, a 24-year-old woman he met on the online dating site, Tinder, who was later found dismembered, the Associated Press reported.

On Wednesday, Aubrey Trail, 54 was handed down the death sentence by a three-judge panel for the 2017 murder of Loofe, the AP reported.

Trail and his girlfriend Bailey Boswell, 26, were convicted of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit murder and improper disposal of human remains in the killing of Loofe, the Des Moines Register reported.

During the sentencing at the Saline County Courthouse on Wednesday, Trail read a statement he prepared to address Loofe’s family members seated in the courtroom, WOWT-NBC6 News reported.

"I won't say I'm sorry, it would be an insult to you for what I've put you through. And I won't ask for forgiveness. As I don't believe there is such a thing," Trail said, KETV ABC 7News Omaha reported.

He said the murder was the only thing he had done in his life that he regretted, the Register reported.

He told the court he and Boswell lured Loofe using the dating app Tinder and killed Loofe but denied her death was premeditated, the AP reported.

He said he tied her up and killed her because she “freaked out” when he told her about his lifestyle, which included defrauding antique dealers and group sex with Boswell and other women, the Register reported.

He admitted to strangling Loofe with an electrical cord. Her body parts were found in garbage bags, cut into 14 pieces, and left in ditches along country roads in rural Clay County, the Register said.

“Sydney did nothing but threaten to expose my lifestyle and I killed her for it,” Trail said, showing little emotion during the hearing. He also said he "could care less" what his sentencing would be.

Boswell is scheduled to be sentenced later this summer, WOWT reported.