Two suspects have been charged for being involved in the alleged shooting into a woman’s car that killed her 6-year-old son, Aiden Leos.

24-year-old Marcus Anthony Eriz and 23-year-old Wynne Lee were arrested in front of their home after law enforcement spent two weeks looking for them, according to California Highway Patrol.

During a press conference, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, “I am charging Marcus Anthony Eriz with a violation of penal code Section 187 murder with the enhancement of the penalty of discharging a firearm causing death.”

He continued, “I am charging Wynne Lee with penal code Section 32, which is accessory after the fact with willfully harboring, concealing, and aiding Marcus Eriz. Miss Lee is also being charged with knowingly concealing a firearm in her personal vehicle, which is a misdemeanor.”

He added, “We’ve all gotten upset at other motorists; other motorists have been upset at us. But it’s never come to a situation of violence, and certainly not to a loss of life.”

Social media posts show Eriz as a gun enthusiast, with videos of him at a gun range and shooting outdoors. He describes himself as a “goal-oriented” “auto body technician.”

Detectives from California Highway Patrol believe Wynne Lee was driving a Volkswagen Golf SportWagen while Marcus Eriz was the passenger. After an altercation on a freeway, Eriz allegedly shot into the back of Aiden Leos’ mother’s car while he was in his booster seat.

Surveillance video of the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen helped narrow the search, according to police. Authorities say there are only about 140 of this particular vehicle currently driving in Orange County, California.

In court, bail was tentatively set at $2 million for Eriz and $500,000 for Lee. If convicted on all counts, Marcus Eriz faces a maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison, and Wynne Lee faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison, plus one year in jail.

