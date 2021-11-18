Dancers in Spain recently celebrated International Flamenco Day.

The art form, created in the country, was celebrated in the Prado Museum and flamenco clubs like the "Corral de la Moreira" in Madrid.

Formed in the southern Andalusia region of Spain, flamenco is rooted in the complex multi-cultural and ethnic society of southern Spain from the 16th and 17th centuries.

Juanma Del Rey, the president of National Association of Flamenco Tablaos, says flamenco is an art form that characterizes the country.

International Flamenco Day was created in November 2010 to commemorate the day UNESCO included the art form on its list of intangible cultural heritage.

Like many cultural events, flamenco performances and artists were severely hit by the COVID pandemic. Some bars and clubs closed their doors forever over the shutdown. However, the remaining bars and clubs are now opening up for public performances.

Related Stories