How Residents in Japan Are Using Umbrellas to Help Maintain Social Distancing

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:25 AM PST, December 11, 2021

It's the brainchild of 62-year-old artist Kazu-Hisa Kusaba.

Umbrellas do more than shield from the rain.

In Japan, they've become a tool for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, visitors at the indoor Tokyo art exhibition are handed umbrellas when they arrive. 

It's the brainchild of 62-year-old artist Kazu-Hisa Kusaba.

After learning his grandchildren's elementary teachers told them to hold umbrellas as a social distancing measure while commuting to school, Kusaba realized the practice could be useful for everyone. 

One artist says the move helps as people get complacent with social distancing measures.

Japan has taken some of the strictest steps globally by closing its borders to new foreign entrants for about a month in light of the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Related Stories

How Robot Wolves Are Deterring Black Bears From Rural Japanese Towns
$5,800 Japanese Whiskey Bottle Goes Missing From US State Department's Gift Vault
Small Japanese Town Uses COVID-19 Relief Money to Buy Giant Squid Statue
New Hoverbike by Japanese Drone Company Costs $680K and Flies for 40 MinutesOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Rescuers Save Dog Stuck in Frozen New York State Pond
Rescuers Save Dog Stuck in Frozen New York State Pond
1

Rescuers Save Dog Stuck in Frozen New York State Pond

Animals
Black Shopper Speaks Out After Woman Wrongly Accuses Him of Stealing Phone That Was Actually in Her Purse
Black Shopper Speaks Out After Woman Wrongly Accuses Him of Stealing Phone That Was Actually in Her Purse
2

Black Shopper Speaks Out After Woman Wrongly Accuses Him of Stealing Phone That Was Actually in Her Purse

News
Missing Teen Erin Foster's Father Feels 'Numb' to Finally Have Answers 21 Years Later
Missing Teen Erin Foster's Father Feels 'Numb' to Finally Have Answers 21 Years Later
3

Missing Teen Erin Foster's Father Feels 'Numb' to Finally Have Answers 21 Years Later

Human Interest
Woman Who Says Josh Duggar Was Abusive During 2015 Sexual Encounter Reacts to Verdict in Child Porn Case
Woman Who Says Josh Duggar Was Abusive During 2015 Sexual Encounter Reacts to Verdict in Child Porn Case
4

Woman Who Says Josh Duggar Was Abusive During 2015 Sexual Encounter Reacts to Verdict in Child Porn Case

Crime
London Zoo Creates a Scented Candy Cane Forest; An Early Christmas Surprise for the Sumatran Tigers
London Zoo Creates a Scented Candy Cane Forest; An Early Christmas Surprise for the Sumatran Tigers
5

London Zoo Creates a Scented Candy Cane Forest; An Early Christmas Surprise for the Sumatran Tigers

Animals