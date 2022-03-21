How the Game ‘Beardless Man and the Bride’ Is Helping Those in Need

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:57 AM PDT, March 21, 2022

It's a traditional game played in eastern Turkey, which serves as a form of mutual aid for the community. 

Who's up for a round of "Beardless Man and the Bride"?

That's the name of a traditional game played in eastern Turkey, which serves as a form of mutual aid for the community. 

To play the role of the Beardless Man, a volunteer dons a fuzzy costume made of grass and wool. Another volunteer — it can be a man or a woman — dresses up as the man's wife, the titular Bride.

After the couple dances, they run through town with sticks, collecting food donations. They sometimes pretend to steal the food they collect, or the Beardless Man pretends to be dead, only able to be revived by his wife. 

And then ... some more dancing. 

At the end of the night, the collected food is doled out to families in need

The game is a piece of living folklore that people are trying to keep from going extinct. What's more, it's a way of helping others while having some fun. 

Related Stories 

Rescue Charity in England Uses a Drone and a Sausage to Save a Dog From Drowning
Irish Bar Fines Customers Who Mention COVID and Gives Money to Charity
Man, 80, Plans to Swim at Every Beach in Ireland to Raise Money for Mental Health Charity
14-Year-Old Artist Sells Prints of Ukrainian Cities to Raise Money for CharityNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Putin's Speech During Rally Suddenly Cuts to Patriotic Song in 'Technical Glitch,' Kremlin Says
Putin's Speech During Rally Suddenly Cuts to Patriotic Song in 'Technical Glitch,' Kremlin Says
1

Putin's Speech During Rally Suddenly Cuts to Patriotic Song in 'Technical Glitch,' Kremlin Says

Politics
Who Killed Barbara Maier Gustern? Police Search for Woman They Say Pushed Legendary Vocal Coach to Her Death
Who Killed Barbara Maier Gustern? Police Search for Woman They Say Pushed Legendary Vocal Coach to Her Death
2

Who Killed Barbara Maier Gustern? Police Search for Woman They Say Pushed Legendary Vocal Coach to Her Death

Crime
Couple Hoping Their Spud Makes Guinness 'World Largest Potato' Finds Out Its Not a Potato
Couple Hoping Their Spud Makes Guinness 'World Largest Potato' Finds Out Its Not a Potato
3

Couple Hoping Their Spud Makes Guinness 'World Largest Potato' Finds Out Its Not a Potato

Offbeat
13-Year-Old Was Driving Truck in Texas Crash That Killed 9, Including New Mexico College Golfers, Coach: NTSB
13-Year-Old Was Driving Truck in Texas Crash That Killed 9, Including New Mexico College Golfers, Coach: NTSB
4

13-Year-Old Was Driving Truck in Texas Crash That Killed 9, Including New Mexico College Golfers, Coach: NTSB

News
Mom of Tyler Jacob, American Teacher Held Hostage by Russians in Ukraine, Speaks Out: 'I Don't Sleep'
Mom of Tyler Jacob, American Teacher Held Hostage by Russians in Ukraine, Speaks Out: 'I Don't Sleep'
5

Mom of Tyler Jacob, American Teacher Held Hostage by Russians in Ukraine, Speaks Out: 'I Don't Sleep'

News