How the Historic Cicada Bloom Is Inspiring Country Music Songwriter Wood Newton's New Music

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:32 AM PDT, June 3, 2024

Country songwriter Wood Newton has been writing music for decades. He's gotten his inspiration for songs from many sources. Most recently, his inspiration comes from nature. “I love them!” he said of cicadas, which are blooming in record numbers.

Country songwriter Wood Newton has been writing music for decades.

He's gotten his inspiration for songs from many sources. Church and the music he's heard on the radio are two sources of inspiration, he told WTVF. 

“I'm old enough to remember hearing Hank Williams Sr. live on Shreveport, Louisiana, station,” he told WTVF.

But most recently, his inspiration comes from nature. 

The historic cicada bloom taking place around the U.S. is music to Newton’s ears.

“I love them!” he told WTVF.

He's written a new song, which includes the lyrics, “They crawl up from the upper floor of Hades. Even the Devil needs a break. Every 13 years, they assault our ears, and devil with the sounds that they make.”

To give the entire song a listen, "Cicada Serenade" is available on Spotify.

Related Stories

Cicadas May Be Dying Out, But the Mayflies Are Here
Cicada Causes Cincinnati Man to Crash His Car Into a Pole
Experts Warn to Think Twice Before You Eat Cicadas
An Earwig Invasion Is on the Way Following a Wet Winter SeasonAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime