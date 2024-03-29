People filling up Easter baskets with candy may be in for a bittersweet surprise with chocolate eggs and bunnies being more expensive than ever this year. Inside Edition has some ideas on how to make Easter more affordable.

Mother Marikah Miller wants to fill up her 3-year-old daughter’s Easter basket with chocolate, but with the soaring costs of candy, she is not sure she can afford to.

“The mere fact that it’s so high makes me want to question if I want to buy it anymore,” Miller tells Inside Edition.

Miller is not alone. Many people have taken to social media to speak out on their frustration.

“The price of cocoa has more than doubled to almost $8,000 per ton. That’s the highest price in decades,” Consumer Reports deputy editor Brian Vines tells Inside Edition. “The price of sugar is also at record highs. So the two main components of chocolate are high, and that translates into higher prices on the shelf.”

Vines helped Miller find deals at a supermarket.

Vines suggests looking for sales on candies online before shopping in stores.

“If you really want to go varsity with it, just wait till the day after Easter and come and find something,” Vines says. “Hide it under the couch and say, ‘Look what the Easter Bunny left you.’"

He also recommends holding an Easter hunt instead of filling up Easter baskets.

“So stash a bunch of little things that we can get at a cheaper rate instead of going for that 10-pound chocolate Easter bunny,” Vines says.