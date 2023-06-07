Large portions of the United States are dealing with unhealthy air conditions as the smoke from the wildfires in Canada rolls across the border.

On Wednesday, the smoke stretched from Texas to Florida and then all the way up to Maine, blanketing many regions.

Much of the Midwest, Ohio Valley, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic was hit with smoke, but the conditions have especially wrecked havoc on New York City, where the smoke blocked the sun and put the entire city in a surreal sepia haze for most of the day.

The air quality in New York is only getting worse, too, which is why all residents are being told to remain indoors and wear masks should they have to venture outside.

On Tuesday, New York City marked a bleak new record when the air quality index hit 174, which was the worst reading in the city's history. But by 2 p.m. Wednesday, that record was blown out of the water as the air quality index in New York City hit 324.

That far exceeded the air quality indexes for Dehli (190), Dubai (169), and even Toronto (160), the major city closest to the fires.

The smoke is coming from wildfires burning in Canada. As of Wednesday, Canada was on track to experience its worst wildfire season ever. Officials have reported more than 400 active fires. More than 240 were listed Wednesday as “out of control," according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

So what are the best tips to stay safe?

The safest thing to do is to stay indoors and close all windows.

If that is not possible, those venturing outside should wear a mask. Experts say a P100 mask that can filter the air is the best mask to use.

And for those in New York who had plans or flights, experts say it's best to check before venturing out, since many events in the city, along with with 1,600 flights, had been canceled as of Wednesday afternoon.

The smoke will keep rolling in until midnight, according to meteorologists.

Related Stories