How to Succeed at Virtual Job Interviews

News 10:12 AM PDT, August 20, 2020 - Inside Edition Staff
Unemployment remains high in the U.S. with 11% of the population currently out of work. And if you’re looking for a job, chances are you’ll be doing interviews over video chat rather than in person.

"That's the only choice you have right now," career coach Eliot Kaplan told Inside Edition. "So you better get good at them, because you're going to be doing them for quite awhile."

Kaplan said the first step is to decide on your background. 

"I think you probably want to keep it very simple, probably keep it tighter, not have a lot of distraction, not have somebody saying 'Those are beautiful flowers.' Then they're focused on the flowers and not on you," Kaplan said. 

Kaplan advises on dressing as if you were going to the office to maintain a professional demeanor.

