How to Vote Safely During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Voting in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has its own set of worries. Polling places could potentially become danger zones if adequate safety precautions are not taken.

If you’re voting in person tomorrow, be sure to wear a mask at all times and stay at least six feet apart from those around you. Bring your own pen, so you’re not handling pens that other people have touched. Also, be sure to pack hand sanitizer to use before and after you vote.

Dr. Oz recommends voting during off-peak times to limit your exposure.

"Generally speaking, early in the morning works better because people haven't been able to organize their day well enough to get over there. Do not wait until the end of the day when people are panicked and they realize their civic responsibility is slipping away, and everyone heads to the polls,” he told Inside Edition.

Across the United States, stadiums and arenas have been transformed into polling places, allowing for ample space to socially distance. Among them is the brand new $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The booths get sanitized between each voter, and there are extra masks and hand sanitizer on hand. Poll workers are on watch to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols.

"There's no question that theoretically the polls might be a super spreading event, but it's worth the risk since I don't think that's going to be the case. I think polls are attentive to the details, so are you. You're not going to be in there very long—you should not have to spend more than 15 minutes in the voting booth,” Dr. Oz said.

One way to minimize the time you spend inside the booth is to familiarize yourself with the local ballot before heading to the polls.

"The bigger concern I have is the CDC is saying that people who are potentially infected, that are quarantining are allowed to go vote. I respect that decision, but it does mean there might be some more high-risk individuals heading to the booths."

RELATED STORIES

How Some Stores Are Reducing In-Person Contact for Holiday Shopping Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Michelle Obama Discusses With Rachael Ray How the Pandemic May Shape Our View on Voting

Trump Suggests Delaying Election Over Unsupported Belief That Mail-In Voting Is 'Fraudulent'