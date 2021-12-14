Human remains have been discovered in Texas and are believed to be connected with those of missing 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware, Jr., authorities said, according to published news reports.

“At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement on Twitter on Friday.

Gonzalez said that members of Texas EquuSearch, a citizen search-and-rescue group, were searching and excavating a site in North Harris County, just north of Houston, as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski.

The remains were confirmed to be human by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, according to Fox News 26 Houston.

Tim Miller, founder of EquuSearch told Inside Edition Digital that they are waiting for positive identification by the medical examiner, but said it is “highly likely it is going to be Taylor's.”

“I am going to say from all the investigative work that led us there we are all extremely optimistic,” Miller said. “I anticipate by mid-week they’ll probably be identified.”

Miller said that the remains were found in an area that they could not access because it was private property. Once Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators obtained a search warrant, Miller and police went onto the property and made the discovery.

“It wasn’t all the remains I’ll tell you that,” Miller said. “We found some bones, not a lot.”

At this time, Miller was not able to disclose the identity of the property owner and address where the remains were found; however, Miller did tell Inside Edition Digital that it was not located on [whose?] parents' Houston property, which had been searched earlier in the investigation.

Since Pomaski went missing in April, Miller has been there from the very beginning searching for the young woman with the authorities. Pomaski’s disappearance is personal for Miller, 74. In 1984, his daughter Laura was abducted and murdered. In 2000, he founded the not-for-profit, Texas EquuSearch, in his daughter’s memory.

Since 2000, Miller has conducted more than 1,800 searches in 42 states and 11 countries, ABC 13 News reported.

For now, Miller said they are continuing to search in another area on the property for the rest of the remains.

In June 2021, Ware was arrested on bond violations after allegedly failing to report for bond supervision earlier in the year, according to authorities. He was picked up by the U.S. Marshals Service for allegedly speeding over 115 miles per hour.

Deputies said that during a search of his vehicle, they found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and Xanax. They also allegedly found an AK-47 and a pistol, according to a story previously reported by Inside Edition Digital.

Ware remains in the Montgomery County jail. He is pending charges for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, according to the Montgomery County Police, the news outlet said.

Ware’s next hearing date is scheduled on Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m., at the 221st. District Court. At that time, he will announce his plea, acccording to the Montgomery County Clerk's office.

He is considered a person of interest in Pomaski's disappearance but has not been charged in connection with the case, authorities said.

In June, Ware’s attorney, Coby DuBose of Houston-based law firm DuBose Defense, told Inside Edition Digital that Ware has been cooperating with the authorities.

“Everything I see shows that he has been cooperating with law enforcement,” DuBose said.

Ware’s attorney did not respond to Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment regarding the discovery last week of human remains.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Thomas Gilliland told Inside Edition Digital that the "Institute of Forensic Science will do testing on the remains and toxicology reports."

"We expect that to be a short while before the results are back. Investigators are still working on the case. Mr. Ware along with other persons are still of interest because of them being the last to see Ms. Pomaski that night," Gilliland said.

Now, the family waits.

On Monday, Taylor’s mother, Leslie Mandeville told Inside Edition Digital that their "hearts are heavy." She expressed gratitude for all the support she and her family received from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, homicide detectives, and Texas EquuSearch, in their continued effort to bring her daughter "home."

"We are waiting on the forensics for confirmation, but know that it will take several weeks," a tearful Mandeville said. "Taylor is loved by many and we appreciate all of the prayers and support for our family.”

For Eric Zuleger, it has also been a roller coaster of emotions since his dear friend disappeared nearly eight months ago.

Zuleger told Inside Edition Digital that he is waiting to find out the results from the medical examiner. “We hope to be able to bring Taylor home and hold those responsible for having to do with her missing and being killed, to begin with,” Zuleger said.

Anyone with information about the case may contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.

Related Stories