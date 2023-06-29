Human remains that have been uncovered in Sharpsburg, Pennsylvania, maybe part of a Native American burial ground, according to reports.

Sharpsburg and Allegheny County authorities said utility workers discovered remains while working in the area last week.

The county medical examiner's office officially identified them as human remains, according to CBS 21.

Sharpsburg Police Chief Tom Stelitano and a spokesperson for Peoples Gas said workers and contractors discovered remains several feet below Short Canal Street as they were doing excavation work, CBS 21 reported.

"I've been here for a long time, and I'm thinking that down in that area, a long time ago, it was all orchards and flat land, and the first settlers here were probably Seneca Indians, so we're not sure what we came across . . . maybe some history," Chief Stelitano said, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazzette.

The workers immediately stopped digging and called 911, according to authorities.

The medical examiner’s office said it will consult with anthropology and archaeology experts to determine if it is an ancient burial ground, according to Pittsburgh Tribune Review.

The medical examiner’s office also noted that any further development could take several weeks and said it will take “all measures to respect and protect the property and remains,” Pittsburgh Tribune Review reported.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Chief Stelitano for comment and he directed us to the Allegheny County Coroner’s Office. Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Allegheny County Coroner’s Office on this story and has not heard back.