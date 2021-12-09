Human Remains Found Inside Vehicle in New Mexico

Human remains have been found inside a vehicle in Chaparral, New Mexico, CBS 4 reported.

The Otero County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday authorities received a call from a towing facility where the vehicle was located. It was brought to the facilty after being removed from a residence on November 22.

Initially, cops responded to a call at the residence from where the vehicle was towed following a call from a neighbor who claimed they spotted a body inside the automobile, according to reports. When cops arrived to survey the scene and vehicle, they left without finding anything, CBS 4 reported.

Then, 16 days later, after the vehicle was towed and brought to a lot, a body was found and police were able to confirm this time that it was human remains, CBS 4 reported.

On Wednesday, local news outlet KFOX14 spoke to another neighbor of the residence where the car was initially spotted and said he and remembers seeing police investigating on November 22nd.

“I thought it was just them trying to remove a tenant. I never thought it would be a dead body found rotten for days in a car," he said. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner and transported them to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for forensic examination to allow for positive identification and potential cause of death, CBS 4 reported.

