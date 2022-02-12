Humane Society in Boulder, Colorado, Wants Help Reuniting Cat Injured in a Fire With Its Owner

Animals
Cat Injured in Fire
Humane Society of Boulder Valley Facebook Page
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 9:47 AM PST, February 12, 2022

The cat suffered burns on his face and paws, and the staff has been working hard to treat the injuries and keep his pain well-managed.

The Humane Society of Boulder Valley has shared that they want the public’s help getting a cat reunited with its owner.

“This sweet orange tabby arrived at HSBV, suffering from severe burns after the Marshall Fire,”  they wrote on Facebook.

“After a few visits with our partners at local emergency veterinary clinics, he was transferred to us for specialized treatments and extended care.”

The cat suffered burns on his face and paws, and the staff has been working hard to treat the injuries and keep his pain well-managed.

They noted that they thought they had found the cat’s owners. But as he healed and more of his features were revealed, the family said that it was not their cat.

“Now, we need your help!” they said. “Do you know someone who is missing a neutered male, approximately 8-year-old orange tabby from the fire-affected area who has not filed a lost animal report with us?”

Anyone with information about the cat owners can contact the Humane Society on their lost and found page or Facebook page.

Related Stories

Same-Sex Penguin Couple Welcomes Chick at Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York
Antwerp Zoo in Belgian Welcomes an Endangered Baby Tapir to Their Family
A 47-Year-Old Dolphin Named Lucky Is Currently Undergoing Cancer Treatments at  Brookfield Zoo in Illinois
Fiona the Baby Hippo Turns 5 at the Cincinnati ZooAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Cincinnati Zoo Names New Penguin Chick After Quarterback Joe Burrows
Cincinnati Zoo Names New Penguin Chick After Quarterback Joe Burrows
1

Cincinnati Zoo Names New Penguin Chick After Quarterback Joe Burrows

Animals
Sticky Stains, Roach Baits, Old Food: Inside Some LA Area Motel Rooms Charging Hundreds for Super Bowl Weekend
Sticky Stains, Roach Baits, Old Food: Inside Some LA Area Motel Rooms Charging Hundreds for Super Bowl Weekend
2

Sticky Stains, Roach Baits, Old Food: Inside Some LA Area Motel Rooms Charging Hundreds for Super Bowl Weekend

Investigative
Youth Referees in Tennessee Say Combative Parents Make Their Jobs More Difficult and Positions Harder to Fill
Youth Referees in Tennessee Say Combative Parents Make Their Jobs More Difficult and Positions Harder to Fill
3

Youth Referees in Tennessee Say Combative Parents Make Their Jobs More Difficult and Positions Harder to Fill

Human Interest
Why Is Joss Money Being Put in Red Envelopes? Asian Diaspora Outraged By Cultural Faux Pas Amid Lunar New Year
Why Is Joss Money Being Put in Red Envelopes? Asian Diaspora Outraged By Cultural Faux Pas Amid Lunar New Year
4

Why Is Joss Money Being Put in Red Envelopes? Asian Diaspora Outraged By Cultural Faux Pas Amid Lunar New Year

News
Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died
Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died
5

Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died

Human Interest