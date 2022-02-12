The Humane Society of Boulder Valley has shared that they want the public’s help getting a cat reunited with its owner.

“This sweet orange tabby arrived at HSBV, suffering from severe burns after the Marshall Fire,” they wrote on Facebook.

“After a few visits with our partners at local emergency veterinary clinics, he was transferred to us for specialized treatments and extended care.”

The cat suffered burns on his face and paws, and the staff has been working hard to treat the injuries and keep his pain well-managed.

They noted that they thought they had found the cat’s owners. But as he healed and more of his features were revealed, the family said that it was not their cat.

“Now, we need your help!” they said. “Do you know someone who is missing a neutered male, approximately 8-year-old orange tabby from the fire-affected area who has not filed a lost animal report with us?”

Anyone with information about the cat owners can contact the Humane Society on their lost and found page or Facebook page.

