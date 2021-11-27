Hundreds of FedEx Packages Discovered Dumped in Alabama Woods

Many hoping their FedEx packages will soon be delivered will be disappointed as sheriffs are trying to figure out how and why hundreds of the carrier's packages were dumped in Alabama woods.

"To everyone in West Blount County missing packages from FedEx," the Blount County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "I currently have a deputy on a location where it appears 300-400 boxes of assorted sizes have been thrown off a ravine. An area manager from FedEx is en route to the scene. Hopefully we will have some answers soon."

They later wrote that FedEx was on the scene and brought multiple trucks to gather all the items. They also shared pics of officials and FedEx staff loading the boxes and bags into trucks.

The area where the packages were discovered was just outside of Birmingham, according to CBS News.

"The security of our customers' shipments is a top priority, and we are committed to treating our customers' packages with the utmost care," FedEx said in a statement.

"We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible," they added. "In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action."

