Hunter Biden's Daughter Navy Not Present at DNC Convention, Mom Says It 'Hurts' to See Child 'Excluded'

Politics
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:14 PM PDT, August 20, 2024

As President Joe Biden received a minutes-long standing ovation at Monday's Democratic National Convention, the mother of Hunter Biden's daughter tells Inside Edition "it hurts" to see her child excluded from the family appearance.

Watching the family of President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention brings pain to the mother of Navy Biden, the 6-year-old daughter of Biden's son, Hunter.

Lunden Roberts viewed Monday night's television coverage from her home in Arkansas, where she lives with her little girl. After the president received a standing ovation that lasted for several minutes, he was surrounded by family, including his wife, Jill, and their 5-year-old grandson, Beau. 

"It hurts to see my daughter excluded," she tells Inside Edition. "His grandchild, and Hunter's daughter, it hurts. My heart breaks for her, because some day she will see that, and she will wonder why she's the only ... grandchild that wasn't there."

Hunter Biden has regular Zoom visits with his daughter, but has not met the child in person, her mother says.

Lunden Roberts said she met Hunter Biden in 2017, when he was battling addiction, and he fathered her child. She said he broke off communication after she became pregnant.

Her memoir, "Out of the Shadows," is scheduled for release Tuesday.

Her daugher, she says, already acts like a Biden.

"She is a leader," said Roberts. "She's determined and strong-willed and you know, I think she'll do big things one day."

