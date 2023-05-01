Intense security at an Arkansas courthouse as Hunter Biden appeared for a do-or-die child support hearing.

President Joe Biden's son made his entrance on Monday morning flanked by Secret Service agents.

Biden is asking for a reduction in the child support he pays for his 4-year-old love child, Navy.

The child's mother, Lunden Roberts, accuses Biden of hiding his income and posing as a destitute artist in her most recent court filing.

"He travels the world on the most comfortable airplane in existence — Air Force One," reads the filing. "He also has some of the most expensive attorneys on planet Earth."

Biden met Roberts in 2017 when she was dancing at a strip club in Washington, D.C. She gave birth to baby Navy in 2018.

He initially denied the child was his, a decision he wrote about in his memoir.

"I would later challenge in court the woman from Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the baby was mine," Biden wrote in "Beautiful Things," his 2021 memoir. "I had no recollection of our encounter."

A DNA test confirmed Biden is indeed the girl's father, and he began paying monthly child support of $20,000 in 2020.

Navy has never been acknowledged by the Biden family, and now her father is hoping to pay less in child support for his 4-year-old daughter.

Unlike her six cousins on her father's side, Navy has never met her grandparents, or gone to the White House, and just last week failed to even get a mention when the president was asked about his grandchildren.

He named son Hunter Biden's three oldest daughters with ex-wife Kathleen: Naomi, Finnegan, and Maisy. He then named his late son Beau's two children with his widow and Hunter's ex Hallie: Natalie and Robert II. And then he skipped over 4-year-old Navy and said his other grandchild was Beau Jr., Hunter's 3-year-old son with new wife Melissa Cohen.

"I think it's crazy that the president doesn't acknowledge this grandkid, that looks just like his son," Roberts' attorney Abbe Lowell tells Inside Edition. "That's the sad part."

Hunter Biden has been ordered to turn over five years of tax returns and sit for a deposition next month.

Related Stories