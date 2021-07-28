A husky that was abandoned outside a vehicle by two people and then chased their vehicle as it sped away is now with a family who loves him.

A young man on the side of the road was seen on video removing the collar from the dog before leaving him there. As the car took off, the pup ran after it to try to catch up.

The video ended up on a Texas animal rescue group’s Facebook page, where Catherine Clapsaddle saw it.

“It broke my heart. He looked so confused, like why are you doing this to me?” Clapsaddle, a mom of two, told Inside Edition.

Clapsaddle immediately made a call to adopt the dog. It was a surprise to her kids, who were in the car when she went to pick up the dog. The family named him “Ninook.” He is believed to be about 10 months old.

“This completes our family. This is what we were missing,” Clapsaddle said.

The driver was charged with animal cruelty, but the younger man was not, after authorities say they were told by the driver that the younger man was not involved in the decision to abandon the dog.

