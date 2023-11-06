A California cop involved in the controversial shooting of a Black football player has abruptly resigned over racist text messages he sent, including one that said "I hate Black people," San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata announced.

Mark McNamara, a six-year veteran of the department, quit last week after an internal affairs investigation unrelated to the shooting incident uncovered McNamara “had sent disgusting text messages that demonstrated racial bias,” the chief said in a lengthy statement released Friday night.

"I don’t stand for this. It’s disgusting and horrible that we have an officer that thinks that way,” Mata said. “All this information came to light this week. I wanted to get this information out to the public so they understand that as chief, I’m committed to rid people and employees who act in this manner," he said.

The chief also released written copies of the messages, which contained numerous uses of the n-word.

McNamara shot Green four times on March 27, 2022, after Green said he disarmed a man with a gun inside a taqueria near San Jose State University. Police video showed the football player backing out of the restaurant's door, holding the gun in the air, when shots ring out.

The next day, McNamara wrote in a text, "N***a wanted to carry a gun in the Wild West. Not on my watch," according to the chief's statement.

The texts were sent to a former member of the department, and to a current employee who is now on administrative leave pending an investigation, the chief said. Neither was identified by authorities.

In subsequent texts, McNamara apparently references his interviews with city officials following the shooting.

“I finally had to tell this city attorney what’s what,” another text said. “I’m like dude, I don’t give a s**t about this case. I’m white, he’s black, he’s gonna win. AND I DONT CARE. It’s a b***h whatever they decide has no bearing on me what so ever. It’s basically kangaroo court.”

Green filed a federal lawsuit against the city last year, alleging excessive force and civil rights violations. The case is pending.

Another text appears to reference Green and his attorney. “The other day this n**s lawyer is like Mr McNamara, you know we can still find you guilty of excessive force right? I’m like, hmmm yeah then (what) happens?? Think I give a f**k what y’all n**s think?!???? I’ll shoot you too!!!!! AHHHHHH!!!!!"

No charges were filed against the officers who responded to the taqueria. The police department has said the shooting was justified because Green was told multiple times to put down the gun. Green, who was then a football player for Contra Costa College, now plays for City College of San Francisco.

In a Sunday press conference, Green and his lawyers demanded charges be filed against McNamara over the released text messages.

"It hurts and scares me, knowing how much hate a person could have in their heart," said the 22-year-old Green.

"He was doing the right thing and was being a hero," said Green's attorney, Adante Pointer.

In his statement, Mata said he is confident the racist texts were "not a sign of a larger issue" within his police department.

"At this time, I am prohibited by law from providing certain additional details, but I am providing this disclosure in real time. I can also say that criminal charges have not been filed nor are anticipated at this time," the chief added.

San Jose Mayor Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement Friday night, “There is nothing more sickening than a person in power abusing their position.

“I will sleep better tonight knowing that this individual is no longer carrying a badge and a gun. Assuming these allegations are upheld, he should face the full consequences of his actions,” he said.

San Jose Police Officers’ Association president Steve Slack said in a statement that the texts were "a disconcerting reminder that not everyone has the moral compass necessary to be in the law enforcement profession. This behavior is beyond unacceptable, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

But Slack, like the police chief and mayor, said the texts were not reflective of the department as a whole. He also said the police union was not providing McNamara with legal counsel.

"It is a testament to the culture of the SJPD that our internal affairs investigators found these texts, reported these texts to the chief of police and the chief took immediate action to rid the cancer of Mr. McNamara from our department," Slack said.

"Our culture also reinforced our union's decision to not defend these horrid texts or Mr. McNamara but to condemn both in the strongest possible terms," Slack said.

It is not clear Monday whether McNamara has retained an attorney. Inside Edition Digital could find no contact information for the former officer.