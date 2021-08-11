Five-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan, “MJ” or “Monkey” to his family and friends, has been missing for over two weeks, and a small Idaho town is searching for him.

“We just want our Monkey home,” Michael’s parents, Brandi Neal and Tyler Vaughan, said about him. “We just miss our baby, and we want him home."

“We have received tremendous support from the Fruitland community, and we will continue to call upon them, but as needed,” Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff explains. “We are vigorously following up on each lead that comes in.”

Authorities are asking town residents to look inside any vehicle or shed a 5-year-old might be able to get inside and to check any video surveillance footage.

Michael is 3 feet 7 inches and weighs 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Minecraft T-shirt.

Anybody with any information has been advised to contact the Fruitland Police Department.

Related Stories