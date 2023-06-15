An Illinois man faces felony charges after he accidentally shot himself while dreaming he was confronting a home intruder, authorities said.

Mark DiCara, 62, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and failure to have a valid gun license, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A man who answered the phone at DiCara's residence said, "No comment, thank you," and hung up when Inside Edition Digital called for comment Thursday. DiCara is a semi-retired attorney in Lake Barrington, according to his LinkedIn account.

The felony charges allegedly stem from an April incident in which deputies responded to a gunshot wound call at his waterfront condo. "Deputies applied a tourniquet to DiCara’s leg, as he was losing a significant amount of blood," said the statement from the sheriff's office.

The victim said he had been dreaming there was an intruder in his home, the statement said. DiCara retrieved his .357 Magnum and pulled the trigger, "shot himself and apparently woke up from the dream," the press release said.

DiCara was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Fortunately, the round did not travel through a shared wall with DiCara’s neighbors," the statement said. A subsequent investigation determined that DiCara's firearm license, known in Illinois as a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) had been revoked, the statement said. The sheriff's office did not say when or why the card had been revoked.

DiCara was arrested Monday and released on $150,000 bail, the sheriff's office said. According to online court records, his next scheduled hearing is June 29, and he has not entered a plea.

