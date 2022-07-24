Illinois Police Officer Performs CPR on Baby Who Stopped Breathing in Dramatic Rescue
As 10-month-old Nathan Jimenez was rushed to the hospital by his family, officers with the Posen Police Department met them along the way and immediately began CPR. Their actions saved the boy's life.
An Illinois police officer saved a 10-month-old baby boy who stopped breathing in a dramatic rescue captured on the officer's body camera.
As Nathan Jimenez was rushed to the hospital by his family, officers with the Posen Police Department met them along the way and immediately began CPR. His parents and grandmother can be heard panicking nearby.
After a few moments, the little boy started breathing again. Then, he began to cry.
When the ambulance arrived, paramedics placed the little boy on a stretcher and checked his vitals, which were normal.
“We went over to the family’s house two days ago when he got released from the hospital. He was with his mom, dad and grandma. He was happy as can be. He was smiling, alert, looking around,” said Detective Corporal Matthew Leveille, the hero officer who saved the boy's life.
Nathan’s family says they suspect he had a seizure after falling and losing consciousness.
