Indiana Family of 6 Jumps One by One From 2nd Story Into the Arms of Rescuers to Escape Blaze

A family of six is now safe after being rescued by police officers from an apartment fire in Madison, Indiana.

Dramatic bodycam video shows the family jump from the second floor, where they were trapped, as police and bystanders caught them one by one.

“It happened so quickly, I don’t think any of us really took the time to think. We just reacted,” one rescuer said.

“If we hadn’t gotten there and gotten them out, it would have been fully engulfed,” another rescuer said.

In all, five children and their grandmother were rescued from the blazing building.

The family became trapped after flames engulfed the stairwell.

