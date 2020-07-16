In California, Life Moves Outside as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Life in California is moving outside amid a spike of COVID-19 cases. The owner of Cyclebar is lugging exercise bikes into her fitness studio’s parking lot in Culver City, California to start holding spin classes outdoors after the governor ordered gyms to again shut down.

Steph Sklar-Mulcahy says it’s the only way she can keep her business afloat.

"We're about 60% regulars right now," Sklar-Mulcahy said. "It's actually pretty awesome. People saw that we're doing this outside and they're coming out for the first time."

Connie Allen, owner of Boat Canyon Barbers, has also moved her Laguna Beach salon outside. She says customers don’t mind.

"Sinking heart, sinking stomach, devastating," Allen said of the shutdown. "Then I got mad, and then I started thinking, what am I going to do here? And I thought, let's go outdoors."

Other clients patiently wait in their cars for their turn.

As Los Angeles reports a single-day record number of more than 4,200 coronavirus cases, the city is bracing for another possible lockdown. Now there's concern that a second round of panic buying may return. At several Target stores, toilet paper and paper towels were still in stock, but some of the shelves were bare. A target spokesperson told Inside Edition, "We're working hard to accommodate increased demand."

