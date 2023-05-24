In an attack that evoked scenes from "The Shining," a California man was arrested after he chased people with a pickaxe and hacked open a bedroom door as his cowering roommate screamed for help, authorities said.

Tyler Graves, 32, was being held without bail Wednesday at the Orange County Central Men's Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a dangerous weapon and obstructing a peace officer, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The mayhem erupted Monday when the suspect crashed his car into a Lake Forest home and then began chasing neighbors with a pickaxe, the sheriff's office said.

Surveillance video shows a man running down streets in the suburban enclave, authorities said. Ultimately, Graves broke into the home where he was renting a room, and hacked into a bedroom door where his roommate was hiding, according to the sheriff's office.

In-home security cameras captured the terrified screams of the roommate, who is heard shouting, "Help me! Help me!"

Inside Edition obtained the video footage and interviewed the roommate, who was somehow able to subdue his assailant.

"I was just trying to keep him calm and just end the aggression," the roommate said. "When I felt like that was working, I got up off of him and grabbed the ax and bolted."

The roommate ran to a neighbor's house, where he called 911.

Deputies arrived, and fired non-lethal "beanbag rounds" at the suspect, who was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then booked into the county jail, the sheriff's office said.

No one was injured in the attack, authorities said.

