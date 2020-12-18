Indiana Church Gifts Choir Director New Car After She Was Carjacked

A choir director was overjoyed when she received a brand new car from her church community after her own vehicle was car jacked a month ago.

Nakinta Kendrick didn’t have insurance when her car was stolen while she was at the gas station in Indiana.

“I was walking out of the gas station and they came around. Three young men, armed,” Kendrick told Inside Edition Digital. "All three of them had guns… So I'm going to give up the keys instead of losing my life for some stupidity.”

She said she felt God was watching over her that day. The bad news, though, was that the car wasn't insured, and she didn't have the money to buy a new one. She used the car to get to work, and to church at the Pastor of Tree of Life MBC in Gary, Indiana, where she is a choir director.

Rev. Dr Eric Boone, the pastor of the church, knew he wanted to do something to help, despite it being a hard time for many during the pandemic.

“I told my wife, I said, ‘We're going to be a blessing to her. No matter what it takes. No matter what we got to do.’ I said, ‘We're going to make sure that she would get a vehicle,’" Boone said.

Boone raised money secretly and then got help from a local car dealership to make it happen. The entire church came together for the happy surprise. In a video of the moment, Kendrick shed tears as she got into the new car.

“I really couldn't believe my eyes, but it was surreal. Just the love that was shown from even strangers that I didn't know. I'm just grateful,” Kendrick said.

Boone added that he hopes the gesture sends a message to the world about the “power of love.”

