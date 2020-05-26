Indiana Teen Told He Only Has Months to Live Marries His High School Sweetheart

When an Indiana 18-year-old was given five to six months to live by doctors, he knew he didn’t want to wait any longer time to marry his high school sweetheart. Chase Smith met his now-wife Sadie Mills, 18, during their senior year of high school.

The pair was at a swim meet for their rivaling schools, Indian Creek High School and Mooresville High School, when they spotted each other.

“I caught a little eye for her,” Chase told InsideEdition.com. He asked Sadie on a date and the pair have been inseparable since.

Earlier this year, however, the unexpected happened. Chase, who was initially diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma when he was 13, was told that several tumors returned. Though the cancer had previously been in regression, doctors said his prognosis didn’t look good.

“I told him that it didn't matter to me and it does not define him as a person,” Sadie said. “I fell in love with the person that he is. And I told him that I'd be by his side through it all.”

And Sadie has done just that. Chase said she is the only one who can calm him down and comfort him when he is having bad days.

Although the pair had only been dating seven months, they knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. So, after four days of planning, the couple tied the knot in late April on Chase’s front lawn, surrounded by an intimate number of family and friends.

“I knew I wanted to marry her well before the cancer returned,” Chase said. “But if you know you have the support from your loved ones and you can do it financially and you truly know what you want … Why wait?

Thankfully, doctors have now given Chase a better prognosis, and he hopes to be able to battle the cancer. He knows no matter what, Sadie will be right there with him.

“We're not giving up hope because we have God and anything is possible through him,” he added.

