An Indiana woman was arrested at the Marshall County Sheriff's Department after she showed up for a job interview and smelled of alcohol, authorities said.

Nicole Sniadecki, 39, was charged with driving under the influence and released after posting $1,500 bail, the department said.

The woman arrived about 8:45 a.m. for a meeting at the sheriff's office related to her application for employment with the sheriff's office, authorities said.

While speaking with a captain, he noticed her speech was slurred and she smelled of alcohol, the department said.

Sniadecki acknowledged she had consumed alcohol that morning before driving to the sheriff's office, authorities said.

A breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .158, nearly twice the legal limit, the department said.

Her first court appearance is scheduled for July 18, according to online records.