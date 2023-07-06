Indiana Woman Arrested for DUI During Job Interview at Sheriff's Department, Authorities Say
An Indiana woman was arrested for driving under the influence after arriving at job interview with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, authorities said.
An Indiana woman was arrested at the Marshall County Sheriff's Department after she showed up for a job interview and smelled of alcohol, authorities said.
Nicole Sniadecki, 39, was charged with driving under the influence and released after posting $1,500 bail, the department said.
The woman arrived about 8:45 a.m. for a meeting at the sheriff's office related to her application for employment with the sheriff's office, authorities said.
While speaking with a captain, he noticed her speech was slurred and she smelled of alcohol, the department said.
Sniadecki acknowledged she had consumed alcohol that morning before driving to the sheriff's office, authorities said.
A breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .158, nearly twice the legal limit, the department said.
Her first court appearance is scheduled for July 18, according to online records.
