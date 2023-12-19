Video of a SWAT team raiding a house has been made public after a woman filed a lawsuit to cover repairs, claiming they raided the wrong home.

The video shows police in gas masks searching a house from top to bottom with guns drawn as they search for a murder suspect. The family who lives at the home says authorities entered the wrong house.

“They destroyed the whole house,” mom of two Amy Hadley tells Inside Edition.

Authorities were tracking the suspect by his Facebook account and were told by an internet provider he was using a device from inside the house before surrounding the property. Policing used a bullhorn to order everyone outside.

Hadley’s 15-year-old son walked out of the house with his hands up. Through video, an officer can be heard saying, “That’s not him.”

Hadley, who was out at the time, says she came home to find her property cordoned off and had to watch from across the street.

The mother and her daughter tried telling authorities they made a mistake. Hadley says the cops “launched dozens of tear gas grenades into the house.”

The medical assistant in South Bend, Indiana, says they “shattered windows, punched holes in walls, ransacked furniture and closets… and left the home in complete disrepair.”

“We couldn’t even sleep in our house,” Hadley says. “My son and I had to sleep outside. The tear gas was that bad.”

The raid took place 18 months ago. After Hadley filed a lawsuit for the repairs, the video was made public. She says she never received an apology from the police or an offer to pay for the damages.

Authorities found the suspect they were looking for four days later.

The police department tells Inside Edition they can not comment on pending litigation.