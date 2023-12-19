Indiana Woman Files Lawsuit to Cover Damages After SWAT Team Raids the Wrong House

News
police surrounding house
Institute for Justice
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:28 PM PST, December 19, 2023

“They destroyed the whole house,” mom of two Amy Hadley tells Inside Edition.

Video of a SWAT team raiding a house has been made public after a woman filed a lawsuit to cover repairs, claiming they raided the wrong home.

The video shows police in gas masks searching a house from top to bottom with guns drawn as they search for a murder suspect. The family who lives at the home says authorities entered the wrong house.

“They destroyed the whole house,” mom of two Amy Hadley tells Inside Edition.

Authorities were tracking the suspect by his Facebook account and were told by an internet provider he was using a device from inside the house before surrounding the property. Policing used a bullhorn to order everyone outside.

Hadley’s 15-year-old son walked out of the house with his hands up. Through video, an officer can be heard saying, “That’s not him.”

Hadley, who was out at the time, says she came home to find her property cordoned off and had to watch from across the street.

The mother and her daughter tried telling authorities they made a mistake. Hadley says the cops “launched dozens of tear gas grenades into the house.”

The medical assistant in South Bend, Indiana, says they “shattered windows, punched holes in walls, ransacked furniture and closets… and left the home in complete disrepair.”

“We couldn’t even sleep in our house,” Hadley says. “My son and I had to sleep outside. The tear gas was that bad.”

The raid took place 18 months ago. After Hadley filed a lawsuit for the repairs, the video was made public. She says she never received an apology from the police or an offer to pay for the damages.

Authorities found the suspect they were looking for four days later. 

The police department tells Inside Edition they can not comment on pending litigation.

Related Stories

Man Kills Fiancée and Her Pregnant Daughter in Murder-Suicide: Cops
Young Porch Pirate Steals Package From Ohio Home: Homeowner
2 Arrested in Road Rage Shooting of 4-Year-Old Boy: Authorities
3 Burglars Caught on Camera Stealing Large Safe in Washington, DCCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ruby Franke Guilty: Blogger Admits to 'Physical Torture' of Son Who She Handcuffed, Denied Water and Food
Ruby Franke Guilty: Blogger Admits to 'Physical Torture' of Son Who She Handcuffed, Denied Water and Food
1

Ruby Franke Guilty: Blogger Admits to 'Physical Torture' of Son Who She Handcuffed, Denied Water and Food

Crime
Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in Domestic Assault Trial
Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in Domestic Assault Trial
2

Jonathan Majors Found Guilty in Domestic Assault Trial

Crime
4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say
4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say
3

4-Year-Old Boy Killed in California Road Rage Shooting as Parents Drove to Grocery Store, Authorities Say

Crime
Cops Charge Daughter With Brutal Massacre of 4 Family Members Whose Throats Were Slit Before Being Shot
Cops Charge Daughter With Brutal Massacre of 4 Family Members Whose Throats Were Slit Before Being Shot
4

Cops Charge Daughter With Brutal Massacre of 4 Family Members Whose Throats Were Slit Before Being Shot

Crime
Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide
Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide
5

Woman Found Dead Months After Being Arrested for Indecent Exposure, Coroner’s Office Rules Suicide

News
Matthew Perry Cause of Death Determined to be 'Acute Effects of Ketamine'
Matthew Perry Cause of Death Determined to be 'Acute Effects of Ketamine'
6

Matthew Perry Cause of Death Determined to be 'Acute Effects of Ketamine'

Entertainment
A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc
A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc
7

A Florida Woman Charged With Murdering Disney Worker Husband Says Daughter, 7, Fired Fatal Bullet: Court Doc

Crime
Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk
Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk
8

Bar and Night Club Gets License Suspended After Police Report Drunk Children Found Unconscious on Sidewalk

News
University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops
University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops
9

University of Florida Scientists Arrested for Allegedly Locking Their Children, Ages 2 and 6, in Cages: Cops

Crime
Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting
Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting
10

Rodeo Star Jackson Williams, 24, Dies in Freak Accident While Duck Hunting

News