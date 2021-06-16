India’s Ziona Chana, Polygamist Who Had One of World’s Largest Families, Has Died
Ziona Chana lived in northeast India with his 39 wives, 94 children, and 33 grandchildren.
Ziona Chana, a man who led one of the world’s largest families, died earlier this week. Chana, who was in his 70s, lived in northeast India with his 39 wives, 94 children and 33 grandchildren.
They all dwelled together in a massive, 100-room purple-pink building in a remote village. As expected, the family’s unusual structure made them something of a tourist attraction.
Ziona was head of a Christian group that allowed polygamy. His grandfather founded the Chana Pawl sect in 1942.
ZIona first married at age 17 and reportedly once married ten women in the same year. His last marriage was in 2004. Ziona’s wives lived in a dormitory near his private bedroom.
Polygamy is technically illegal in India, but authorities in the state of Mizoram make exceptions for some groups.
Ziona, who reportedly had diabetes and hypertension, was mourned by local authorities. He is survived by a clan of 166.
