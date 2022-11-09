A 7-month-old boy is “fighting for his life” after being mauled by two pit bulls in Washington. D.C., last week, according to reports.

The boy, who has only been identified as Semaj S., is "fighting for his life" after the attack, which left him with a fractured skull among other serious injuries, his family tells Fox 5 News.

"Every day is a fight for him," Semaj's aunt tells Fox 5. "Every day is something different. He is still critical in the NICU."

In a post on GoFundMe, the family says that the infant was with his babysitter who they say placed the child with someone else as the babysitter ran errands.

The two pit bulls, who belonged to the person that the babysitter left Semaj with, mauled him, the family says.

The boy was rushed to the hospital following the Nov. 3 attack, where he remains in the intensive care unit, People reported.

Semaj had surgery Sunday, People reported.

"This is just unbelievable," Semaj’s aunt told Fox 5. "Something that we would've never thought would have happened to us. It is hard, it is stressful, it is sad. We really just need some prayers and some support for my nephew. He is really fighting for his life."

Cops say that the daughter of the dogs’ owner was also injured in the attack, People reported.

It remains unclear what caused the attack and what made the dogs react how they did, reports say.

Police are investigating the incident and to see if the owners will face any charges, People reported.

"I want everyone to just be mindful of your animals," Semaj’s aunt told Fox 5 News. "And what they can do, what they can't do. Who they can be around and who they can't be around."

Since the GoFundMe was posted, the family has raised over $7,000 of their $5,000 goal to help pay for Semaj’s medical expenses.

