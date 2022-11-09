Kansas City Cops Save Infant Girl With RSV Who Stopped Breathing

Two police officers in Kansas sprang into action to save an infant’s life after the baby who had RSV stopped breathing.

The cops arrived before EMS at the Kansas City home and an officer immediately began chest compressions on the baby girl as her terrified family stood by, waiting to hear any sound that would indicate she was breathing again.

Back thrusts were part of their effort.

“After more repeated back thrusts, we eventually started seeing a lot more movement from the baby, it felt like she was coming to,” Kansas City Police Officer Richard Duchaine tells Inside Edition.

Body camera footage of the ordeal showed the moment she began breathing again.

“She's breathing now, she's breathing,” Officer Charles Owen tells the baby’s family as he continues working on her. “Let me see. Open that mouth, come on.”

The baby was transported to the hospital, where Duchaine visited her as she recovered.

