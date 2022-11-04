As Hospitals Sound Alarm on RSV Surge, Inside Edition's Steven Fabian Shares Infant Son's Battle With Virus

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:56 AM PDT, November 4, 2022

RSV hospitalizes one to two out of every 100 children younger than 6 months of age sick with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitals nationwide are sounding the alarm after being swamped by cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Heartbreaking footage of a 10-day-old girl gasping for air illustrates the dangers of RSV, which, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitalizes one to two out of every 100 children younger than 6 months of age sick with the virus.  

To make matters worse, there's a shortage of amoxicillin.

Though it is not a treatment for RSV, it is prescribed for some of the symptoms associated with RSV.  

RSV is striking mostly young children. In fact, Inside Edition correspondent Steven Fabian’s own 10-month-old son Allen has RSV right now. 

As Steven and his wife are Thea doing their best to give him round-the-clock care, including providing nebulizer treatments. Allen’s twin sister Perry fortunately does not have RSV and is being kept in a separate bedroom in the hopes that it will help her from catching the virus.  

“The doctors basically told us to buckle up, they said this is going to last a long, long time; that cough’s going to be in there a while,” Steven said, noting he has some wheezing in his chest as well. 

