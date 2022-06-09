Inside Deals: Save Up to 76% — Diamond Earrings, Mug Warmer and Phone Charger, Tank Top and Shorts Sleep Set
Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.
1. Diamond Muse Sterling Silver 1/4 Carat TW Diamond Huggie Earrings — $49 (76% off)
These medium hoop earrings feature round diamonds and a polished finish and are available in white or yellow gold plated. They're lightweight enough to be worn all day.
2. Tech Theory Mug Warmer and Wireless Phone Charger — $20 (67% off)
This is the must-have desktop accessory for your home or office. The wireless charging stand quickly charges your phone, while the sleek mug warmer keeps your coffee or tea hot.
3. Laundry by Shelli Segal Chenille Tank and Short Sleep Set — $24 (59% off)
Available in light pink, light blue or gray, this set is perfect for these warmer months. The stretchy elastic waist, chenille fabric and relaxed fit make it ideal for lounging.
Trending on Inside Edition
Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is OngoingCrime
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park WaterfallHeroes
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'News
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors ItemOffbeat
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute DrownsNews