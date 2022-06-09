Inside Deals: Save Up to 76% — Diamond Earrings, Mug Warmer and Phone Charger, Tank Top and Shorts Sleep Set

SPONSORED CONTENT BY MORNINGSAVE
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:18 PM PDT, June 9, 2022

Don’t miss these limited-time deals at deep discounts.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Morning Save

Inside Edition has teamed up with MorningSave.com and their lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg, who’s sharing some amazing inside deals at deep discounts.

1. Diamond Muse Sterling Silver 1/4 Carat TW Diamond Huggie Earrings — $49 (76% off)

MorningSave

These medium hoop earrings feature round diamonds and a polished finish and are available in white or yellow gold plated. They're lightweight enough to be worn all day.

Buy Now

2. Tech Theory Mug Warmer and Wireless Phone Charger — $20 (67% off) 

MorningSave

This is the must-have desktop accessory for your home or office. The wireless charging stand quickly charges your phone, while the sleek mug warmer keeps your coffee or tea hot.

Buy Now

3. Laundry by Shelli Segal Chenille Tank and Short Sleep Set — $24 (59% off)

MorningSave

Available in light pink, light blue or gray, this set is perfect for these warmer months. The stretchy elastic waist, chenille fabric and relaxed fit make it ideal for lounging.

Buy Now

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing
Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing
1

Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing

Crime
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall
2

Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park Waterfall

Heroes
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'
3

Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'

News
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item
4

Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors Item

Offbeat
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns
5

Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute Drowns

News