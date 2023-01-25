Inside Edition Experiences ‘Livvy Mania’ Firsthand as Olivia Dunne Fans Flock to See Star at Gymnastics Meet

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:43 AM PST, January 25, 2023

The good news is that these were friendly fans hoping to snap a selfie with Dunn, nothing like the screaming throng of men that awaited the gymnast when her team competed in Utah earlier this month.

A flood of Olivia Dunne fans filled the Louisiana State Stadium in Baton Rouge on Friday night, and Inside Edition was there to see "Livvy Mania" firsthand.

The good news is that these were friendly fans hoping to snap a selfie with Dunn, nothing like the screaming throng of men that awaited the gymnast when her team competed in Utah earlier this month.

That behavior led Dunne to address her fans on social media, and ask that they conduct themselves in a more respectful manner.

“I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," Dunne wrote on social media.

Dunne is one of the most lucrative gymnasts in the country, collecting a reported $2 million a year from various endorsement deals after a long-overdue NCAA rule change allowed for college athletes to start profiting off their own image.

She has yet to compete this year due to injury, but that has not stopped the fans from turning out to see the social media star.

Related Stories 

Unruly Passengers Are Back to Flying, But Bad Behavior Can Be Costly
Kirstie Alley Remembered by Fans and Costars, Including John Travolta
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Asks for Respect After Fans' Wild Behavior
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Asks for Respect After Fans’ Wild Behavior at Utah Meet Entertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Bryan Kohberger Attorney Represented the Mother of Murder Victim Xana Kernodle
Bryan Kohberger Attorney Represented the Mother of Murder Victim Xana Kernodle
1

Bryan Kohberger Attorney Represented the Mother of Murder Victim Xana Kernodle

Crime
Adoption Post for ‘Fire-Breathing Demon’ Dog Goes Viral, Still No Takers
Adoption Post for ‘Fire-Breathing Demon’ Dog Goes Viral, Still No Takers
2

Adoption Post for ‘Fire-Breathing Demon’ Dog Goes Viral, Still No Takers

Animals
New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Lying That Son Was in Stolen Car So It Would Be Found Quicker: Cops
New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Lying That Son Was in Stolen Car So It Would Be Found Quicker: Cops
3

New York Man Arrested for Allegedly Lying That Son Was in Stolen Car So It Would Be Found Quicker: Cops

Crime
A Texas Mother Deactivates Her Missing Daughter’s Phone Line After Spending Nearly $9K Over 12 Years
A Texas Mother Deactivates Her Missing Daughter’s Phone Line After Spending Nearly $9K Over 12 Years
4

A Texas Mother Deactivates Her Missing Daughter’s Phone Line After Spending Nearly $9K Over 12 Years

Crime
Diver Rescued by Family After Being Swept Out to Sea Says He Lost Hope as Sun Began to Set
Diver Rescued by Family After Being Swept Out to Sea Says He Lost Hope as Sun Began to Set
5

Diver Rescued by Family After Being Swept Out to Sea Says He Lost Hope as Sun Began to Set

Human Interest