A flood of Olivia Dunne fans filled the Louisiana State Stadium in Baton Rouge on Friday night, and Inside Edition was there to see "Livvy Mania" firsthand.

The good news is that these were friendly fans hoping to snap a selfie with Dunn, nothing like the screaming throng of men that awaited the gymnast when her team competed in Utah earlier this month.

That behavior led Dunne to address her fans on social media, and ask that they conduct themselves in a more respectful manner.

“I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," Dunne wrote on social media.

Dunne is one of the most lucrative gymnasts in the country, collecting a reported $2 million a year from various endorsement deals after a long-overdue NCAA rule change allowed for college athletes to start profiting off their own image.

She has yet to compete this year due to injury, but that has not stopped the fans from turning out to see the social media star.

Related Stories