Inside Edition's Deborah Norville Hosted Pageant in 2000 When Senator Katie Britt Was a Contestant

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:53 PM PDT, March 25, 2024

“Katie was definitely one of the shining stars of the program,” Utah’s Jesika Henderson, who won the 2000 pageant, tells Inside Edition.

When Alabama Senator Katie Britt gave her much-lampooned GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union, it was many people's first time they had heard of her. But, it turns out Inside Edition’s Deborah Norville met her more than 20 years ago when Britt was in a pageant Norville emceed.

The senator was first in the national spotlight 24 years ago as a contestant on America’s Junior Miss Pageant. Before the senator was married, her name was Katie Boyd.

Britt’s talent was jazz acrobatic dance and won the talent competition.

Britt gave hints of her conservative beliefs during the interview portion of the competition when Norville, a former Junior Miss Pageant contestant herself, asked if music lyrics should be censored or if that should be left alone as a First Amendment issue.

“I personally think it should be censored, any movie you got you have to censor so I think music should as well,” Britt responded.

Britt came in second overall.

Utah’s Jesika Henderson took the crown.

“Katie was definitely one of the shining stars of the program,” Henderson tells Inside Edition. “It’s been kind of fun to just watch her succeed and shine and be a great voice and example for other mothers and women in our country.”

Britt is the youngest Republican woman ever elected to the Senate and the first woman to serve as a senator from Alabama.

Related Stories

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Has Cancer, She Announces in Video
Boeing CEO Steps Down in Wake of Whistleblower Suicide, Safety Scandal
Ukraine War Veteran Makes Bionic Prosthetic Arm for Amputee Soldier
Woman Creates Shatter-Resistant Sunglasses After Losing Eye in Car AccidentNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime