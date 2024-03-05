A fundraising event at one high school has reportedly prompted an official investigation by the State Department of Education after video of teens licking toes was posted on social media.

Video shows teens lying down on the ground and licking other people's toes in a gymnasium as their schoolmates cheer them on.

The students apparently volunteered to participate but there has been backlash over the video.

The Oklahoma State School superintendent called the event “disgusting.”

“This is child abuse,” Senator Ted Cruz said.

The event raised over $152,000 for a local coffee shop that employs people with special needs.

The coffee shop’s executive director, Tim Herbel, spoke with Inside Edition.

“We’re just the selected charity this year and we have nothing to do with the planning of those activities. We were not there,” Herbel says.

The school district apologized for the toe-licking event. They say no staff members were involved.