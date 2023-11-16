An Iowa teen convicted in the 2021 death of a high school Spanish teacher got a nosebleed in court as he was waiting to learn his fate. A judge sentenced him to life in prison with a possibility of parole in 25 years.

Jeremy Goodale, 18, pled guilty to his role in a crime that shocked the nation, killing his teacher, 66-year-old Nohema Graber with his best friend because the teacher gave the friend a bad grade. The two students, who were both 16 years old at the time, ambushed the teacher at a park and Willard Chaidon Miller used a bat to kill Graber.

Goodale read a statement in court.

“Two years ago I made the worst decision of my life and I take full responsibility for what I did,” Goodale said. “What I have taken can never be replaced. Every day I wish I could go back and stop myself. Prevent this loss and this pain that I’ve caused everyone.”

The slain teacher’s son, Christian, spoke out on social media Thursday. He said he spoke with Goodale at the Jefferson County Jail.

“He was in tears. He was telling me how sorry he was and I could see that he really meant it,” Christian said.

Graber’s brother-in-law spoke with Inside Edition.

“He committed a horrific crime,” he said. “I don’t feel hate in my heart for him. He clearly owes a debt to society that he needs to pay so the slate is not wiped clean.”

The prosecutor reminded the court of Goodale’s part in the plot and that of his friend Willard Chaidon Miller, who swung the bat that killed the Graber.

“He was wearing a mask, he was wearing a hoodie and she was frightened and his job was lookout and then as she approached, he walked towards her, he took his mask down and they made eye contact and she smiled and as they were making eye contact, Mrs. Graber and Mr. Goodale, Chaidon swung a bat and struck her right in the back of the head,” the prosecutor told Inside Edition.

Graber’s brother-in-law says Goodale had every opportunity to prevent the crime from happening. He does not think the tragic event could have happened without Goodale’s participation.

In July, Miller, the other student convicted in the murder, was sentenced to life in prison with a possibility of parole after 35 years. The judge said Miller’s involvement in Graber’s death was “far more sinister.”