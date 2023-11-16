The heartbroken mother of an Indiana teenager is demanding answers after her daughter died in jail.

Shellby Hall, 18, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Madison County Jail on Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.

Jail records show that two days prior to her death, police arrested Shellby for possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance in her body, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Shellby was booked into jail at 8:58 a.m. on Nov. 9, and found dead 48 hours later on Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.

Jail workers performed lifesaving measures after discovering Shellby's body but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Indiana State Police.

A spokesperson for the agency said that "toxicology results and an autopsy are pending" but "no foul play is suspected at this time.”

Shellby's family is now struggling to cope with their loss while trying to figure out what caused this tragedy.

”I really feel like this is just a bad nightmare I can’t wake up from right now,” Shellby's mother, Sheela Hall, told Fox 59.

Sheela claims that the family was told surveillance footage from inside the jail shows her daughter eating breakfast just a few hours before her death.

”She was fine and then two hours later she’s gone?" said Sheela. "Nothing makes sense.”

Shellby's family honored her Wednesday night at a candlelight vigil, across the street from the jail where she died.

”Somebody somewhere wasn’t doing what they were supposed to,” Sheela told Fox59. “Period.”

Sheela also said that more attention should have been paid to her daughter after her arrest given her recent struggles with addiction.

"I’m just lost, I’m lost," said Sheela. "I’m extremely lost.”