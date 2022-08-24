The alleged killer of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury was charged after authorities discovered in his living room a drawing of “a satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram” alongside GPS coordinates of where Bradbury’s skull and remains were discovered, according to a complaint.

Nathan James Gilmore, 23, of Osage, Iowa, has been charged with murder in connection with Bradbury’s death, and is currently being held in the Mitchell County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond.

Bradbury, who is remembered for “her hugs, beautiful smile and special little giggle,” according to an obituary, was last seen on the evening of April 6, 2021. She had been arrested the night before for trespassing, and released the following day. Bradbury went to someone’s home that afternoon and changed clothes before leaving with a “younger white male,” according to the complaint.

Authorities later determined that Gilmore was also at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on April 6, 2021. He had a scheduled arraignment that day, and during later questioning, he admitted that he picked up a woman near the jail, the complaint said.

Gilmore told authorities that the woman he picked up did look like Bradbury, but denied knowing her at the time, and said he dropped Bradbury off at the home before leaving on his own and never saw her again, he said, according to the complaint.

The people living in the home Bradbury visited that day never saw her again, the complaint read.

Months later, on July 12, 2021, an unnamed teen visiting Greenbelt River Trail Park discovered “what appeared to be a human skull, which had been placed on a stick,” according to authorities. Investigators determined the skull did belong to a human, and later announced that it belonged to a woman, though no further identification was released.

Bradbury was reported as a missing person on February 1, 2022, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, and later that month, on February 11, 2022, investigators determined the skull found at the Greenbelt River Trail Park belonged to Bradbury after examining DNA samples and dental records.”

Authorities also determined that Bradbury was murdered, according to the complaint.

Additional remains belonging to Bradbury were discovered in the same park in April 2022, authorities said.

Authorities said Gilmore’s recount of what happened the last day Bradbury was seen changed several times during questioning, and GPS records from his Facebook showed the account was active at the Greenbelt River Trail Park the evening of April 6, 2021.

A search of Gilmore’s home last week uncovered a drawing on a whiteboard in his living room depicting “a satanic goat’s head in the shape of a pentagram with what appeared to be blood spatters drawn on it,” the complaint stated.

Alongside the drawing next to the goat head were a series of numbers: “04-06,” which matches the date Bradbury was last seen, “590,” which authorities said means “someone is tired of living” in internet slang,” and “43.3, -92.8,” which were the GPS coordinates for the park where Bradbury’s remains were discovered.

“We believe [Bradbury] has found her peace and comfort in the arms of Jesus,” her obituary stated.

Gilmore's public defender Letitia Turner has not yet responded to Inside Edition Digital’s request for comment.

