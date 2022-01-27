The Russian ambassador to Ireland has guaranteed that naval exercises planned off the island's coast won't affect marine life after Irish fisherman said they would disrupt the maneuvers to protect their livelihoods and waters.

The military drills are schedule for next month in international waters about 150 miles off the island's southwest coast.

Russian diplomat Yury Filatov met Friday in Dublin with Brendan Byrne, chief executive of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association. Byrne said the meeting was successful. “We have now come to an accommodation where there is a pathway for coexistence for the naval exercises and for our fishing fleet,” Byrne said, the Jersey Evening Post reported.

Though the exercises will be conducted in international waters, the location is within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“There’ll be a clear understanding of who’s going to be where, so that both parties know there’s going to be a buffer zone," Byrne said of the agreement reached Friday. “This is the significant part. There’s an absolute guarantee that our traditional fishing grounds will not be impacted by the Russian naval exercises.”

Next week marks the opening of prawn season off the Irish coast.

