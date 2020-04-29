Irrfan Khan, Bollywood and Hollywood Star in 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Jurassic World,' Dies at Age 53

Bollywood and Hollywood star Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53 after a battle with colon cancer.

Khan, who appeared in the films “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Life of Pi” was initially diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor two years ago, but last week he was hospitalized with a colon infection and put in the intensive care unit before his death, the New York Times reported.

“Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," his family said in a statement Wednesday. "We all pray and hope he is at peace.”

When Khan initially announced that he was battling cancer in 2018, he wrote, “I trust, I have surrendered.”

Khan rose to fame after his debut in the 1988 film “Salaam Bombay!,” a story about Mumbai city’s street children. He also later starred in “Jurassic World” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

Bollywood stars expressed their sadness on Twitter after the actor’s death was announced. Amitabh Bachchan called Khan an “incredible talent” who “left us too soon.”

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

