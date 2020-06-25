Is a 'Godzilla' Dust Cloud Linked to Bad Air Quality Heading Toward US Coast?

They call it "Godzilla" and it may be about to hit the mainland United States. A huge plume of dust that originated in the Sahara Desert is now blocking out the sun in the Caribbean, including the city of San Juan in Puerto Rico.

Air quality there is being rated as hazardous, as video shows blue skies darkened to gray. The cloud is big enough to be viewed from space. "We flew over this Saharan dust plume today in the west central Atlantic," said Astronaut Doug Hurley in a tweet. "Amazing how large an area it covers!"

We flew over this Saharan dust plume today in the west central Atlantic. Amazing how large an area it covers! pic.twitter.com/JVGyo8LAXI — Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) June 21, 2020

The National Weather Service says the dust cloud could hit the Gulf Coast of Texas but then flip around and veer east. People with allergies or asthma are being warned that poor air quality could cause problems.

Experts say that one plus is that the dust cloud is sucking the moisture out of the air, reducing the risk of hurricanes. It's also causing stunning sunsets in certain places.



