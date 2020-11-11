Is It Possible to Have a Safe Wedding Amid COVID-19?

Is it possible to have a wedding right now that’s safe for you and your guests? It’s not easy, but it can be done, as Inside Edition found out as we caught up with a Florida bride and groom who went the extra mile to keep their special day as COVID-19 free as possible.

Bride-to-be Diana Vela was worried she might have to postpone her wedding, with nearly half of her guests declining to attend because of the pandemic. But she decided to carry on with the big day and hired wedding planner Teala Carrigan to plan a COVID-safe event at Bakers Ranch.

All chairs had six feet of distance between them and so were the tables inside. Staff and vendors were temperature checked, along with guests, who were asked to wear a mask while walking around inside.

Tables at the cocktail hour were strategically socially-distanced and crowding at the bar was a no-no. Families were seated together, staying within their social bubble. Those who chose not to attend were able to watch via live stream.

All the guests wore masks as they made their way into the reception area to be seated. Even with all the pandemic protocols in place, the grand entrance for the bride and groom was dreamy— same for the first dance.

Once dinner was served, only staff handled the plates and guests were required to return to their seats before another table was called up to avoid a crowd.

It may not have been what they envisioned, but the bride and groom couldn't be happier, knowing that they and their guests were kept as safe as possible on their special day.

