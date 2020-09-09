Daring Bride Seen Dangling From Cliff in Wedding Photo

A couple who got married in Arkansas had a scaled back wedding due to the pandemic, and right after they said their vows, the newlyweds hiked 45 minutes to take photos that are now turning some heads.

The bride, Skye, dangled from the edge of a cliff, relaxed as can be. What the picture doesn’t show, is the safety harness attached to a tree that was digitally removed from the picture. They also had a climbing expert on site to make sure everything was safe.

"He tested it so many times," Skye told Inside Edition. "I mean, I was constantly pulling on it before I was out there, making sure I wasn't going to fall or anything."

It’s a photo and a day they’ll never forget.

