It may be the most controversial reality show to hit the airwaves yet.

"Power Slap: Road to the Title" is based on the growing phenomenon of organized slap fighting across the country.

The rules are simple: Each contestant slaps their opponent, who is then allowed 30 seconds to recover in between slaps.

The New York Times and New Yorker are just two of the media organizations condemning the TBS show.

"Face Slapping? What are we becoming? " asks the Times.

And the New Yorker says it's impossible to defend the show by any reasonable standard.

Video shows one participant getting slapped so hard he ends up knocked out.

The sport is a recognized in Nevada and even has a league run by tycoon Dana White, the man behind the similarly polarizing Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The sport also has one very famous fan who bridges the worlds of politics, acting, and bodybuilding in Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Neurologist Dr. Gayatri Devi tells Inside Edition though that slap-fighting could cause brain damage.

Dana White, who's also the show's creator, says that the league has doctors on hand, and claims it's safer than boxing.

Related Stories