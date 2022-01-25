A Pennsylvania woman has been the talk of the Keystone State after a mysterious animal appeared on her property.

Christina Eyth says she saw paw prints outside of her door recently and followed the tracks, thinking it could be a neighbor’s lost dog. Once she got closer, she saw the animal was cold and scared and she took it in.

She said she called animal control and they took it in for treatment and did some genetic testing. The mysterious creature will remain in isolation until they get the results back.

The vet, Wildlife Works, has been updating about the animal on their Facebook page.

"We are hoping when the treatment gets better and hair grows in we can properly identify him. Until then, we are waiting for the DNA results,” says Morgan Barron, a wildlife rehabilitator for Wildlife Works, told Inside Edition. “It is not unusual [to identify] the animal but it makes it difficult with mange condition at this time of year.”

Barron tells Inside Edition she believes it is a coyote, but the animal’s behavior was dog-like.

