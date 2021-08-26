It's believed an off-shoot of the terror group ISIS, called ISIS-K, is responsible for the explosions Thursday in Afghanistan that, according to early reports, led to multiple deaths, including 12 U.S. service members.

On Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden spelled out the danger in televised remarks.

“Everyday we’re on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians,” Biden said.

Around 7 p.m., American citizens in the crush at Kabul airport were told to “leave immediately.” The military told all media to leave the base at very short notice, and early this morning, there were reports that an attack was imminent.

The blast was centered at an airport gate by the Baron Hotel. According to experts, ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State, is behind the attacks.

“They have branches, affiliates and franchise groups all over the world, from North Africa to Southeast Asia. And ISIS-K is just the Afghan branch of the Islamic State,” anti-terrorism expert Colin Clarke told Inside Edition.

The suicide bombings now threaten to create even more chaos at the airport, as many Afghans are still desperate to get out of the country.

U.S. officials have grown more worried about ISIS-K in recent years, as the terror group grew in numbers and became more intent on attacking western targets.

